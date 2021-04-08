TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

_____

581 FPUS54 KAMA 080908

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

TXZ012-017-090115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ317-090115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ002-090115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30. North winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ007-090115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ003-090115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ008-090115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ004-090115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-090115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ005-090115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ010-090115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ011-090115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ016-090115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ013-090115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ018-090115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ014-090115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ019-090115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ015-090115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ020-090115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

408 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather