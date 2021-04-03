TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021 _____ 571 FPUS54 KAMA 030829 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 TXZ012-017-040115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ317-040115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ002-040115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ007-040115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ003-040115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ008-040115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ004-040115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ009-040115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ005-040115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ010-040115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ011-040115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ016-040115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ013-040115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ018-040115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ014-040115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ019-040115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ015-040115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ020-040115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather