TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021 _____ 972 FPUS54 KAMA 230836 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 TXZ012-017-240115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Light rain and light snow likely in the morning, then light rain and slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ317-240115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light snow likely in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ002-240115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then light rain likely and slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ007-240115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then light rain and slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ003-240115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ008-240115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ004-240115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ009-240115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ005-240115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ010-240115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ011-240115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light snow with light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ016-240115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Light snow with light rain likely in the morning, then light rain and slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ013-240115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ018-240115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ014-240115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ019-240115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ015-240115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ020-240115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$