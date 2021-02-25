TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ 774 FPUS54 KAMA 250924 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 TXZ012-017-260115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ317-260115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ002-260115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ007-260115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ003-260115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ008-260115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ004-260115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ009-260115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ005-260115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ010-260115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ011-260115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ016-260115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ013-260115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ018-260115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ014-260115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ019-260115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ015-260115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ020-260115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 324 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$