TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 7, 2021 _____ 607 FPUS54 KAMA 080948 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 TXZ012-017-090115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 17. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ317-090115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ002-090115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 16. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ007-090115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 17. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ003-090115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 18. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ008-090115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ004-090115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 19. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ009-090115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ005-090115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ010-090115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ011-090115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 17. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ016-090115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 16. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ013-090115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 19. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ018-090115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Light snow likely and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 19. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ014-090115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ019-090115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ015-090115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ020-090115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 348 AM CST Fri Jan 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$