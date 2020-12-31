TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020 _____ 839 FPUS54 KAMA 310817 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 TXZ012-017-010115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ317-010115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ002-010115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ007-010115- Moore- Including the city of Dumas 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ003-010115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ008-010115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ004-010115- Ochiltree- Including the city of Perryton 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ009-010115- Roberts- Including the city of Miami 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ005-010115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ010-010115- Hemphill- Including the city of Canadian 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow and slight chance of light rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ011-010115- Oldham- Including the city of Vega 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ016-010115- Deaf Smith- Including the city of Hereford 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ013-010115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ018-010115- Armstrong- Including the city of Claude 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ014-010115- Gray- Including the city of Pampa 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ019-010115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then light snow likely, slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ015-010115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of light snow, slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then light snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ020-010115- Collingsworth- Including the city of Wellington 217 AM CST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Light snow, slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the evening, then light snow and slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain, light freezing rain and light snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$