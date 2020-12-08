TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020

_____

855 FPUS54 KAMA 080913

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

TXZ012-017-081015-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-081015-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-081015-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-081015-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-081015-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight

chance of light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of

light rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ008-081015-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-081015-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a slight chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ009-081015-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain and

light snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-081015-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ010-081015-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-081015-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ016-081015-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-081015-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow and slight

chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-081015-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-081015-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

and light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-081015-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ015-081015-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of light

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ020-081015-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

313 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of light rain and light snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather