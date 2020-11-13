TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020

_____

890 FPUS54 KAMA 131019

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

TXZ012-017-140115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ317-140115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ002-140115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ007-140115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ003-140115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ008-140115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ004-140115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ009-140115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ005-140115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ010-140115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ011-140115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ016-140115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ013-140115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ018-140115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-140115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ019-140115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-140115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ020-140115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

419 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather