TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

TXZ012-017-070115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ317-070115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ002-070115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ007-070115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ003-070115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ008-070115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ004-070115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ009-070115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ005-070115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ010-070115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ011-070115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ016-070115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ013-070115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ018-070115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ014-070115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ019-070115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ015-070115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ020-070115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

314 AM CDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

