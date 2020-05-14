TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

554 FPUS54 KAMA 140851

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

TXZ012-017-150115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ317-150115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ002-150115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ007-150115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ003-150115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ008-150115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ004-150115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ009-150115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-150115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ010-150115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ011-150115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ016-150115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-150115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ018-150115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ014-150115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ019-150115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ015-150115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ020-150115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

351 AM CDT Thu May 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

