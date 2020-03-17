TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020
_____
396 FPUS54 KAMA 170813
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
TXZ012-017-180115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread
drizzle with possible showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ317-180115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread drizzle with possible showers and
thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers with
possible thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon.
Widespread dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-180115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread drizzle with possible showers and
thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers likely
with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon.
Widespread dense fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ007-180115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms
and drizzle. Areas of dense fog through the day. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ003-180115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms
and patchy drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 30 to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ008-180115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of dense fog
through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ004-180115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and areas of
drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog through
the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms
and areas of drizzle in the evening, then patchy drizzle after
midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ009-180115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog through
the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Chance of
rain showers, thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the evening,
then patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ005-180115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and areas of
drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog through
the day. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms
and areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle after
midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ010-180115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and areas of
drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle in the afternoon. Areas of fog through
the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and
areas of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle, slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog
through the night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ011-180115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of
rain showers, thunderstorms and areas of drizzle in the morning,
then rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and drizzle
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ016-180115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Widespread
drizzle with possible showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ013-180115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread drizzle with possible showers and
thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers with
possible thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon.
Widespread dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 50 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ018-180115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread drizzle with possible showers and
thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers with
possible thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon.
Widespread dense fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to
35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ014-180115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread drizzle with possible showers and
thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers with
possible thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon.
Widespread dense fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms
and patchy drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle after
midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ019-180115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread drizzle with possible showers and
thunderstorms likely in the morning, then rain showers with
possible thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon.
Widespread dense fog in the morning, then areas of fog in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms
and patchy drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.
Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ015-180115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and areas of
drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog
through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, thunderstorms likely and areas
of drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle, slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog through
the night. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Areas of fog in the morning.
Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ020-180115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
313 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain showers likely with possible thunderstorms and
drizzle in the morning, then rain showers with possible
thunderstorms and drizzle likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog
through the day. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, thunderstorms likely and patchy
drizzle in the evening, then areas of drizzle, slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog in the
evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather