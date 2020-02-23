TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020
631 FPUS54 KAMA 230855
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
TXZ012-017-240115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ317-240115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ002-240115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and
slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers, slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers
after midnight. Windy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ007-240115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ003-240115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and
slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of
rain showers, slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers
after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 25 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 18.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ008-240115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ004-240115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers likely, slight
chance of thunderstorms and snow showers after midnight. Windy.
No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ009-240115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ005-240115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers,
slight chance of thunderstorms and snow showers after midnight.
Breezy. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ010-240115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ011-240115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 17.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ016-240115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Scattered sprinkles in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 16.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ013-240115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance
of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ018-240115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ014-240115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 19.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ019-240115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ015-240115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.
Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ020-240115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
255 AM CST Sun Feb 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or
snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the morning. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
