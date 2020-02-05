TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

TXZ012-017-060115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ317-060115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ002-060115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 18.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ007-060115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ003-060115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ008-060115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ004-060115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers, light freezing rain and snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ009-060115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ005-060115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ010-060115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ011-060115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers and light freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the lower

20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ016-060115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light snow in

the morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ013-060115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ018-060115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ014-060115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ019-060115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ015-060115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ020-060115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

238 AM CST Wed Feb 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and slight chance

of light snow in the morning, then a chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

