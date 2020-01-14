TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ317-150115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light freezing rain

in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ002-150115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain

likely in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain and

light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ007-150115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy, warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ003-150115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ008-150115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Colder. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ004-150115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

TXZ009-150115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ005-150115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

TXZ010-150115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ011-150115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy,

warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ016-150115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of light rain and light freezing rain

in the morning, then light rain likely in the afternoon. Colder.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of light rain and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, warmer.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ013-150115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ018-150115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ014-150115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

TXZ019-150115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ015-150115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain in the

evening, then light rain and light freezing rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ020-150115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

359 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then light rain likely in the

afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Light rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light rain in the

morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

