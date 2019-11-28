TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
_____
526 FPUS54 KAMA 280941
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
TXZ012-017-290115-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely and chance of light
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain and
chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy, warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ317-290115-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning, then
a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ002-290115-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light sleet likely, chance of light rain and
light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light
rain in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs
around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ007-290115-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer.
Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ003-290115-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely and chance of light
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ008-290115-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer.
Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ004-290115-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely and chance of light
rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ009-290115-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ005-290115-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain and chance of light rain in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ010-290115-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain with light rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ011-290115-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
25 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ016-290115-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain likely in the morning, then
a slight chance of light rain and chance of light freezing rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Breezy, warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ013-290115-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ018-290115-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain and light rain in the morning, then
a chance of light rain and light freezing rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ014-290115-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain with light rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ019-290115-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Light rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then
a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ015-290115-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Light freezing rain with light rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ020-290115-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
341 AM CST Thu Nov 28 2019
.TODAY...Light rain in the morning, then a chance of light rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
