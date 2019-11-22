TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

_____

680 FPUS54 KAMA 220959

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

TXZ012-017-230115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ317-230115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ002-230115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ007-230115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-230115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-230115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ004-230115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ009-230115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-230115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-230115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-230115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

40. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-230115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ013-230115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-230115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ014-230115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-230115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-230115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ020-230115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

359 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather