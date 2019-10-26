TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019

_____

330 FPUS54 KAMA 260822

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

TXZ012-017-270115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ317-270115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ002-270115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ007-270115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ003-270115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ008-270115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ004-270115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ009-270115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ005-270115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ010-270115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ011-270115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

light snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ016-270115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain and

light snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ013-270115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ018-270115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ014-270115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ019-270115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain and light

snow in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ015-270115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow and light

rain in the evening, then a chance of light snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ020-270115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

322 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of light rain

and light snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

rain and light snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of light snow in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

