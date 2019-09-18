TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

356 AM CDT Wed Sep 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

