303 FPUS54 KAMA 210854

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

TXZ012-017-220115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ317-220115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ002-220115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ007-220115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ003-220115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ008-220115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-220115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ009-220115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-220115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ010-220115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ011-220115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ016-220115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ013-220115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ018-220115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-220115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ019-220115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-220115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-220115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

354 AM CDT Sun Jul 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

