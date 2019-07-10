TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast
TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
_____
882 FPUS54 KAMA 101652 AAB
ZFPAMA
Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED
National Weather Service Amarillo TX
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
TXZ012-017-110100-
Potter-Randall-
Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ317-110100-
Palo Duro Canyon-
Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs around 101. Northeast winds around
5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ002-110100-
Sherman-
Including the city of Stratford
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ007-110100-
Moore-
Including the city of Dumas
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ003-110100-
Hansford-
Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ008-110100-
Hutchinson-
Including the city of Borger
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ004-110100-
Ochiltree-
Including the city of Perryton
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ009-110100-
Roberts-
Including the city of Miami
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ005-110100-
Lipscomb-
Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ010-110100-
Hemphill-
Including the city of Canadian
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ011-110100-
Oldham-
Including the city of Vega
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ016-110100-
Deaf Smith-
Including the city of Hereford
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ013-110100-
Carson-
Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ018-110100-
Armstrong-
Including the city of Claude
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms late
in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ014-110100-
Gray-
Including the city of Pampa
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ019-110100-
Donley-
Including the city of Clarendon
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ015-110100-
Wheeler-
Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ020-110100-
Collingsworth-
Including the city of Wellington
1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather