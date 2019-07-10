TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

882 FPUS54 KAMA 101652 AAB

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles...UPDATED

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

TXZ012-017-110100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ317-110100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs around 101. Northeast winds around

5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ002-110100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ007-110100-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ003-110100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ008-110100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ004-110100-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ009-110100-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ005-110100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ010-110100-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ011-110100-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ016-110100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ013-110100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ018-110100-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms late

in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ014-110100-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ019-110100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ015-110100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ020-110100-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

1152 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

