WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD WARNING Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 408 PM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two and a half feet, locally three feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to 1\/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 5 AM to 11 AM EST Friday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 AM EST Friday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Localized minor flooding with this evening high tide. Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1\/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes\/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Along the ocean front, 6 to 10 ft breakers along the Rockaways and 10 to 15 ft breakers along southern Nassau County will likely result in widespread beach flooding and erosion during the times of high tide. Areas of dune base erosion and localized overwashes are likely as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for major flooding (3 ft of inundation above ground) on Friday morning will depend on gale force southeast winds occurring right through the time of high tide. If winds are weaker or shift more to the south southwest, moderate flood levels (2 ft of inundation) are more likely. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY\/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22\/07 PM 5.7\/ 6.2 0.9\/ 1.4 1.7\/ 2.2 3-4 NONE 23\/07 AM 7.6\/ 8.1 2.7\/ 3.2 2.0\/ 2.5 6-7 MOD-MAJ 23\/07 PM 4.5\/ 5.0 -0.5\/ 0.0 0.4\/ 0.9 7 NONE 24\/08 AM 4.6\/ 5.1 -0.3\/ 0.2 -1.1\/-0.6 6 NONE 24\/08 PM 3.2\/ 3.7 -1.7\/-1.2 -1.1\/-0.6 5 NONE 25\/09 AM 4.7\/ 5.2 -0.2\/ 0.3 -0.8\/-0.2 4 NONE REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT 22\/07 PM 5.5\/ 6.0 0.8\/ 1.3 1.7\/ 2.2 4-6 NONE 23\/07 AM 7.4\/ 7.9 2.7\/ 3.2 2.1\/ 2.6 9-10 MOD-MAJ 23\/07 PM 4.7\/ 5.2 0.1\/ 0.6 1.0\/ 1.5 10 NONE 24\/08 AM 5.1\/ 5.6 0.4\/ 0.9 -0.2\/ 0.2 7-8 NONE 24\/08 PM 3.5\/ 4.0 -1.3\/-0.8 -0.5\/ 0.0 6 NONE 25\/09 AM 4.7\/ 5.2 0.1\/ 0.6 -0.5\/ 0.0 5 NONE HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT 22\/07 PM 5.7\/ 6.2 1.1\/ 1.6 2.7\/ 3.2 1-2 NONE 23\/07 AM 7.0\/ 7.5 2.3\/ 2.8 3.2\/ 3.7 2 MAJOR 23\/08 PM 5.1\/ 5.6 0.5\/ 1.0 2.1\/ 2.6 1-2 NONE 24\/09 AM 5.0\/ 5.5 0.4\/ 0.9 1.1\/ 1.6 1 NONE 24\/09 PM 4.0\/ 4.5 -0.7\/-0.2 1.0\/ 1.5 1 NONE 25\/10 AM 4.7\/ 5.2 0.2\/ 0.7 1.0\/ 1.5 0 NONE * WHAT...One to two and a half feet, locally three feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM EST Friday. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to localized major along the Rockaways will likely result in widespread beach flooding and erosion during the times of high tide. Areas of dune base erosion and localized overwashes are likely as well. ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT 22\/07 PM 6.4\/ 6.9 0.8\/ 1.3 1.6\/ 2.0 2-3 NONE 23\/07 AM 8.7\/ 9.2 3.1\/ 3.6 2.2\/ 2.7 4-5 MODERATE 23\/07 PM 5.2\/ 5.7 -0.3\/ 0.2 0.5\/ 1.0 2-3 NONE 24\/08 AM 5.5\/ 6.0 -0.2\/ 0.3 -1.0\/-0.5 3 NONE 24\/09 PM 4.2\/ 4.7 -1.5\/-1.0 -0.9\/-0.4 3 NONE 25\/09 AM 5.7\/ 6.2 0.1\/ 0.6 -0.7\/-0.2 3 NONE JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT 22\/08 PM 6.6\/ 7.1 0.4\/ 0.9 1.4\/ 1.9 0 NONE 23\/07 AM 8.8\/ 9.3 2.6\/ 3.1 2.2\/ 2.7 0 MOD-MAJ 23\/08 PM 5.6\/ 6.1 -0.7\/-0.2 0.2\/ 0.7 0 NONE 24\/09 AM 6.4\/ 6.9 0.2\/ 0.7 -0.7\/-0.2 0 NONE 24\/09 PM 4.6\/ 5.1 -1.7\/-1.2 -0.9\/-0.4 0 NONE 25\/10 AM 6.4\/ 6.9 0.2\/ 0.7 -0.6\/-0.1 0 NONE ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two and a half, locally three feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to 1\/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southwest Suffolk County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 3 AM to 1 PM EST * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Minor flooding with this evening high tide may not recede before the next high tide begins to come in. Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline is becoming likely, with 1 to 2 1\/2 feet, locally 3 ft, of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This would result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns and homes\/businesses with basements near the waterfront. A few buildings and homes near the waterfront could experience flooding. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding could also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Along the ocean front, 10 to 15 ft breakers (highest across eastern Long Island) will likely result in widespread beach flooding and erosion during the times of high tide. Areas of dune base erosion and localized overwashes are likely as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels will approach or touch minor flood thresholds for this evening high tide. Water levels in some spots may not fall below minor tonight before beginning to increase lat tonight ahead of the Fri AM high tide. The potential for major flooding (3 ft of inundation above ground) on Friday morning will depend on gale force southeast winds occurring right through the time of high tide. If winds are weaker or shift more to the south southwest, moderate flood levels (2 ft of inundation) are more likely. GREAT SOUTH BAY AT LINDENHURST NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.1 FT, MODERATE 3.6 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT 22\/09 PM 2.7\/ 3.2 1.2\/ 1.7 1.6\/ 2.0 2 NONE 23\/08 AM 3.9\/ 4.4 2.2\/ 2.7 2.6\/ 3.1 1-3 MAJOR 23\/09 PM 1.5\/ 2.0 -0.2\/ 0.3 0.4\/ 0.9 2 NONE 24\/10 AM 1.1\/ 1.6 -0.6\/-0.1 -0.6\/-0.1 2 NONE 24\/11 PM 0.5\/ 1.0 -1.1\/-0.7 -0.8\/-0.2 2 NONE 25\/11 AM 1.0\/ 1.5 -0.7\/-0.2 -0.7\/-0.2 1 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WEST SAYVILLE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT 22\/10 PM 2.3\/ 2.8 1.0\/ 1.5 1.6\/ 2.0 2 NONE 23\/10 AM 3.6\/ 4.1 2.2\/ 2.7 2.3\/ 2.8 1-3 MOD-MAJ 23\/10 PM 1.8\/ 2.2 0.4\/ 0.9 1.0\/ 1.5 2 NONE 24\/11 AM 1.4\/ 1.9 0.0\/ 0.5 0.2\/ 0.7 2 NONE 24\/11 PM 0.6\/ 1.1 -0.9\/-0.4 -0.2\/ 0.2 2 NONE 25\/12 PM 1.0\/ 1.5 -0.5\/ 0.0 -0.2\/ 0.2 1 NONE GREAT SOUTH BAY AT WATCH HILL\/FIRE ISLAND NY 22\/09 PM 2.2\/ 2.7 0.7\/ 1.1 1.3\/ 1.8 2 NONE 23\/10 AM 3.4\/ 3.9 1.9\/ 2.3 2.0\/ 2.5 0 MODERATE 23\/09 PM 1.8\/ 2.2 0.2\/ 0.8 1.0\/ 1.5 3 NONE 24\/11 AM 1.4\/ 1.9 -0.2\/ 0.3 0.0\/ 0.5 2 NONE 24\/11 PM 0.5\/ 1.0 -1.1\/-0.6 -0.5\/ 0.0 2 NONE 25\/12 PM 1.0\/ 1.5 -0.6\/-0.1 -0.5\/ 0.0 2 NONE MORICHES BAY AT EAST MORICHES NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.4 FT, MODERATE 5.4 FT, MAJOR 6.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT 22\/08 PM 3.5\/ 4.0 1.1\/ 1.6 1.9\/ 2.3 1 NONE 23\/08 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 2.8\/ 3.4 3.0\/ 3.5 1-2 MODERATE 23\/08 PM 1.8\/ 2.2 -0.7\/-0.2 0.2\/ 0.8 1 NONE 24\/10 AM 1.9\/ 2.3 -0.6\/-0.1 -0.5\/ 0.0 1 NONE 24\/10 PM 0.9\/ 1.4 -1.6\/-1.1 -0.8\/-0.2 1 NONE 25\/10 AM 1.9\/ 2.3 -0.6\/-0.1 -0.5\/ 0.0 1 NONE * WHAT...One to two and a half, locally three feet of inundation * WHERE...Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Friday. * SHORELINE IMPACTS...Along the ocean front, 10 to 15 ft breakers (highest across eastern Long Island) will likely result in widespread beach flooding and erosion during the times of high tide. Areas of dune base erosion and localized overwashes are likely as well. Along the south shore of the north fork of Long Island, particularly Orient Point, 3 to 6 ft breaking waves will result in beach erosion and erosion of dune structures. Wave splashover of dune structures and bulkheads is possible in spots, which would cause flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective structures. Additionally, there is potential for lingering minor to moderate coastal flooding in the eastern Great South Bay with the Friday evening high tide in response to a strong wind shift sloshing trapped water to the eastern portion of Great South Bay for the Fri eve high tidal cycle. PECONIC RIVER AT RIVERHEAD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.6 FT, MODERATE 6.3 FT, MAJOR 7.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT 23\/12 AM 4.4\/ 4.9 1.0\/ 1.5 1.8\/ 2.2 1-2 NONE 23\/11 AM 7.0\/ 7.5 3.6\/ 4.1 3.2\/ 3.7 1-2 MAJOR 24\/12 AM 1.8\/ 2.2 -1.7\/-1.2 -1.1\/-0.6 1-2 NONE 24\/12 PM 2.7\/ 3.2 -0.8\/-0.2 -1.1\/-0.7 1-2 NONE 25\/01 AM 1.7\/ 2.2 -1.8\/-1.3 -1.3\/-0.8 1-2 NONE 25\/01 PM 3.1\/ 3.6 -0.3\/ 0.2 -0.7\/-0.2 1 NONE ORIENT HARBOR AT ORIENT POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.7 FT, MODERATE 5.7 FT, MAJOR 6.7 FT 22\/10 PM 3.7\/ 4.2 0.7\/ 1.1 1.5\/ 2.0 2 NONE 23\/09 AM 6.2\/ 6.7 3.2\/ 3.7 2.8\/ 3.4 3-6 MOD-MAJ 23\/09 PM 1.2\/ 1.7 -1.9\/-1.4 -1.1\/-0.6 2 NONE 24\/10 AM 2.1\/ 2.6 -1.0\/-0.5 -1.3\/-0.8 2 NONE 24\/11 PM 1.0\/ 1.5 -2.0\/-1.6 -1.5\/-1.0 2 NONE 25\/11 AM 2.2\/ 2.7 -0.8\/-0.2 -1.0\/-0.5 1 NONE FLAX POND AT OLD FIELD NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.2 FT, MODERATE 10.2 FT, MAJOR 12.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 4.9 FT 22\/11 PM 9.1\/ 9.6 1.8\/ 2.2 2.6\/ 3.1 2-3 MINOR 23\/10 AM 11.1\/11.6 3.7\/ 4.2 3.2\/ 3.7 0 MODERATE 23\/11 PM 5.6\/ 6.1 -1.8\/-1.3 -1.4\/-0.9 4 NONE 24\/12 PM 6.9\/ 7.4 -0.5\/ 0.0 -1.1\/-0.6 3 NONE 25\/12 AM 5.7\/ 6.2 -1.7\/-1.2 -1.3\/-0.8 3 NONE 25\/12 PM 7.3\/ 7.8 0.0\/ 0.5 -0.7\/-0.2 2 NONE SHINNECOCK BAY AT PONQUOQUE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.9 FT, MODERATE 5.9 FT, MAJOR 6.9 FT 22\/07 PM 4.0\/ 4.5 0.8\/ 1.3 1.4\/ 1.9 2 NONE 23\/07 AM 6.6\/ 7.1 3.4\/ 3.9 2.8\/ 3.4 1-2 MODERATE 23\/07 PM 3.0\/ 3.5 -0.2\/ 0.2 0.5\/ 1.0 2 NONE 24\/08 AM 3.2\/ 3.7 0.0\/ 0.5 -0.6\/-0.1 2 NONE 24\/09 PM 2.1\/ 2.6 -1.1\/-0.7 -0.7\/-0.2 2 NONE 25\/09 AM 3.2\/ 3.7 0.1\/ 0.6 -0.3\/ 0.2 1 NONE FORT POND BAY AT MONTAUK NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.3 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT 22\/08 PM 3.1\/ 3.6 0.6\/ 1.1 1.3\/ 1.8 2-3 NONE 23\/08 AM 5.5\/ 6.0 3.0\/ 3.5 2.5\/ 3.0 1-2 MODERATE 23\/07 PM 1.6\/ 2.0 -1.0\/-0.5 0.2\/ 0.7 4-5 NONE 24\/09 AM 2.2\/ 2.7 -0.2\/ 0.2 -0.8\/-0.2 4 NONE 24\/10 PM 1.1\/ 1.6 -1.5\/-1.0 -1.0\/-0.5 4 NONE 25\/10 AM 2.2\/ 2.7 -0.2\/ 0.2 -0.7\/-0.2 3 NONE ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM EST * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union Counties. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Richmond (Staten Island) and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...There is potential for widespread moderate flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline, with up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This will result in numerous road closures and cause lots, parks, lawns and homes\/businesses with basements near the waterfront. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. Flooding will also extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays. KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT 22\/07 PM 6.5\/ 7.0 1.0\/ 1.5 1.6\/ 2.0 0-1 NONE 23\/07 AM 8.6\/ 9.1 3.1\/ 3.6 2.3\/ 2.8 0-1 MODERATE 23\/08 PM 5.0\/ 5.5 -0.6\/-0.1 0.0\/ 0.5 1 NONE 24\/08 AM 5.4\/ 5.9 -0.2\/ 0.3 -1.1\/-0.6 2 NONE 24\/09 PM 3.7\/ 4.2 -1.8\/-1.3 -1.3\/-0.8 2 NONE 25\/09 AM 5.4\/ 5.9 -0.2\/ 0.3 -1.0\/-0.5 1 NONE NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT 22\/07 PM 6.0\/ 6.5 0.9\/ 1.4 1.6\/ 2.0 0-1 NONE 23\/07 AM 8.2\/ 8.7 3.1\/ 3.6 2.5\/ 3.0 1-2 MIN-MOD 23\/08 PM 4.7\/ 5.2 -0.5\/ 0.0 0.2\/ 0.7 1 NONE 24\/08 AM 4.7\/ 5.2 -0.5\/ 0.0 -1.1\/-0.7 2 NONE 24\/09 PM 3.4\/ 3.9 -1.8\/-1.3 -1.1\/-0.7 2 NONE 25\/09 AM 5.0\/ 5.5 -0.2\/ 0.3 -0.8\/-0.2 1 NONE GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT 22\/07 PM 6.5\/ 7.0 1.1\/ 1.6 1.8\/ 2.2 2-4 NONE 23\/07 AM 8.3\/ 8.8 2.8\/ 3.4 2.0\/ 2.5 2-3 MODERATE 23\/07 PM 4.6\/ 5.1 -0.9\/-0.4 0.0\/ 0.5 3 NONE 24\/08 AM 4.9\/ 5.4 -0.6\/-0.1 -1.5\/-1.0 2 NONE 24\/09 PM 3.6\/ 4.1 -1.9\/-1.4 -1.4\/-0.9 2 NONE 25\/09 AM 5.2\/ 5.7 -0.2\/ 0.2 -1.1\/-0.6 1 NONE ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... ...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 1 PM EST * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, One to two and a half For the Coastal Flood Advisory, around 1 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 8 AM to 1 PM EST Friday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to midnight EST tonight. tide. Widespread moderate to localized major flooding of * SHORELINE IMPACTS...3 to 5 ft breaking waves, particularly facing Central Long Island Sound, will result in beach erosion and erosion of dune structures. Wave splashover of dune structures and bulkheads is possible in spots, which would cause flooding of roadways and vulnerable structures behind protective structures and locally major inundation impacts. force southeast winds and resultant high wave action occurring right through the time of high tide. If winds are weaker or shift more to the south southwest, moderate flood levels (2 ft of inundation) are more likely. STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT 22\/11 PM 9.4\/ 9.9 1.6\/ 2.0 2.1\/ 2.6 2-4 MINOR 23\/11 AM 11.6\/12.1 3.7\/ 4.2 2.7\/ 3.2 2-3 MOD-MAJ 23\/11 PM 6.2\/ 6.8 -1.6\/-1.1 -1.5\/-1.0 3 NONE 24\/12 PM 7.7\/ 8.2 -0.2\/ 0.3 -1.3\/-0.8 2 NONE 25\/12 AM 6.4\/ 6.9 -1.5\/-1.0 -1.5\/-1.0 2 NONE 25\/12 PM 8.0\/ 8.5 0.2\/ 0.7 -0.8\/-0.2 1 NONE BRIDGEPORT HARBOR AT BRIDGEPORT CT MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 8.9 FT, MODERATE 10.4 FT, MAJOR 11.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT 22\/11 PM 8.9\/ 9.4 1.6\/ 2.0 2.3\/ 2.8 2-4 MINOR 23\/10 AM 10.9\/11.4 3.6\/ 4.1 3.1\/ 3.6 3-4 MOD-MAJ 23\/11 PM 5.6\/ 6.1 -1.8\/-1.3 -1.3\/-0.8 0 NONE 24\/11 AM 6.9\/ 7.4 -0.5\/ 0.0 -1.1\/-0.7 0 NONE 25\/12 AM 5.6\/ 6.1 -1.8\/-1.3 -1.3\/-0.8 0 NONE 25\/12 PM 7.4\/ 7.9 0.1\/ 0.6 -0.6\/-0.1 0 NONE HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT 22\/09 PM 4.5\/ 5.0 0.5\/ 1.0 1.3\/ 1.8 0 NONE 23\/09 AM 6.4\/ 6.9 2.3\/ 2.8 2.1\/ 2.6 0 MINOR 23\/09 PM 4.2\/ 4.7 0.2\/ 0.7 1.0\/ 1.5 0 NONE 24\/10 AM 3.9\/ 4.4 -0.2\/ 0.3 -0.5\/ 0.0 0 NONE 24\/10 PM 2.6\/ 3.1 -1.5\/-1.0 -0.8\/-0.2 0 NONE 25\/11 AM 3.5\/ 4.0 -0.6\/-0.1 -0.8\/-0.2 0 NONE LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT 22\/11 PM 9.7\/10.2 1.9\/ 2.3 2.5\/ 3.0 1-3 NONE 23\/10 AM 11.6\/12.1 3.7\/ 4.2 2.7\/ 3.2 0-1 MODERATE 23\/11 PM 5.7\/ 6.2 -2.0\/-1.6 -1.8\/-1.3 2 NONE 24\/11 AM 7.3\/ 7.8 -0.6\/-0.1 -1.7\/-1.2 2 NONE 25\/12 AM 6.0\/ 6.5 -1.9\/-1.4 -1.7\/-1.2 1-2 NONE 25\/12 PM 7.8\/ 8.3 0.0\/ 0.5 -1.0\/-0.5 1 NONE ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the Coastal Flood Statement, Up to 1\/2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Northwest Suffolk and Northern Nassau Counties. Friday. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 9 PM this evening to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Localized minor flooding with this evening high tide. Widespread moderate flooding of vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline, with up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. This will result in numerous road closures and cause widespread flooding of low homes\/businesses with basements near the waterfront. Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded. WEST POND AT GLEN COVE NY MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.1 FT, MODERATE 11.1 FT, MAJOR 13.1 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.2 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT 22\/11 PM 9.5\/10.0 1.6\/ 2.0 2.1\/ 2.6 2-3 MINOR 23\/11 AM 11.5\/12.0 3.6\/ 4.1 2.5\/ 3.0 0 MODERATE 23\/11 PM 6.0\/ 6.5 -2.0\/-1.5 -1.8\/-1.3 0 NONE 24\/12 PM 7.6\/ 8.1 -0.3\/ 0.2 -1.5\/-1.0 0 NONE 25\/12 AM 6.2\/ 6.8 -1.7\/-1.2 -1.7\/-1.2 0 NONE 25\/12 PM 8.0\/ 8.5 0.1\/ 0.6 -1.0\/-0.5 0 NONE * WHERE...Bronx, Northwest Suffolk, Northern Queens and Northern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 1 PM EST Friday.