WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022

_____

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

401 AM EST Sat Dec 10 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS

MORNING TO NOON EST TODAY...

* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southern Nassau County.

* WHEN...This morning.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

_____

