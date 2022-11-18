WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022

_____

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

121 PM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.

* WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens and Southern Queens

Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 expected late

tonight into early Saturday morning.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, Richmond

(Staten Island) County, New York (Manhattan), Bronx and

Southern Nassau Counties.

Take steps today to protect tender plants from further cold late

tonight.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather