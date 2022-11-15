WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Orange County.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Check local Department of Transportation information services for

the latest road conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather