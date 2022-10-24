WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

636 PM EDT Mon Oct 24 2022

Patchy fog has developed across the area, resulting in

visibilities down to a quarter to half mile. Areas of fog are

expected into Tuesday morning, and may become locally dense at

times.

Exercise caution if driving tonight and utilize your low beam

headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop.

