WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 515 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...Showers with some embedded thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Westchester, east central Orange, Putnam and Rockland Counties through 600 PM EDT... At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with some embedded thunderstorms along a line extending from Beacon to Peekskill. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Newburgh, Peekskill, Mahopac, Lake Carmel, West Point, Cold Spring, New Windsor, Carmel, Fahnestock State Park, Stony Point, Jefferson Valley, Putnam Valley, Firthcliffe, Highland Falls and Vails Gate. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4157 7396 4154 7399 4151 7400 4146 7400 4144 7398 4149 7393 4152 7362 4135 7363 4119 7407 4151 7406 4159 7397 4159 7395 TIME...MOT...LOC 2113Z 231DEG 25KT 4151 7395 4128 7396 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____