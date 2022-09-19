WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

606 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk

and northeastern Nassau Counties through 645 PM EDT...

At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Syosset, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Commack, Huntington Station, Centereach, Plainview, Hauppauge,

Syosset, Huntington, Westbury, Stony Brook, Middle Island, Port

Jefferson, Northport, Oyster Bay, Hicksville and Coram.

LAT...LON 4084 7366 4094 7327 4092 7322 4093 7318

4097 7317 4099 7309 4097 7288 4089 7288

4086 7290 4080 7325 4080 7333 4078 7341

4078 7344 4077 7344 4074 7362

TIME...MOT...LOC 2206Z 252DEG 45KT 4082 7353

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk and

southeastern Nassau Counties through 700 PM EDT...

At 607 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Massapequa, moving east at 30 mph.

Islip, Brentwood, Deer Park, Lindenhurst, Massapequa, Babylon, Bay

Shore, Wantagh, Amityville, Central Islip, West Islip, Copiague, East

Massapequa, North Bay Shore and Seaford.

LAT...LON 4068 7354 4081 7329 4081 7320 4070 7314

4069 7318 4070 7320 4067 7327 4067 7329

4068 7332 4066 7332 4063 7350

TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 248DEG 19KT 4069 7346

