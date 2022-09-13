WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

456 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fairfield

and northern Westchester Counties through 530 PM EDT...

At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bedford, or near Mount Kisco, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Stamford, Norwalk, New Canaan, Mount Kisco, Greenwich, Westport,

Ridgefield, Darien, Wilton, Weston, Redding, Bedford, Georgetown and

Armonk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4117 7332 4103 7363 4117 7378 4137 7355

4136 7354

TIME...MOT...LOC 2056Z 232DEG 21KT 4115 7363

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Berkshire

and southeastern Columbia Counties through 545 PM EDT...

At 457 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Copake, or 12 miles west of Great Barrington, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Copake, Sheffield, Becket,

Ancram, Housatonic, Dalton, Hinsdale, Stockbridge, Hillsdale,

Taghkanic, West Stockbridge, Monterey, Washington, Alford, Tyringham

and Ancramdale.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4224 7301 4205 7349 4205 7352 4204 7352

4199 7364 4216 7375 4250 7312 4238 7302

4239 7306 4237 7307 4233 7306 4231 7303

4231 7300 4225 7300

TIME...MOT...LOC 2057Z 238DEG 31KT 4213 7359

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

