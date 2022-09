WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

1259 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

Water levels will continue to fall this afternoon as high

tide has passed.

