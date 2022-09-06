WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service New York NY

142 PM EDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of southern Connecticut,

northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following

areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern

Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Southern

Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven and Southern New

London. In northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex,

Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western

Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York,

Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk,

Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northern Westchester, Northwest

Suffolk, Orange, Putnam, Richmond (Staten Island), Rockland,

Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Southern

Westchester and Southwest Suffolk.

Widespread flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.

Localized minor urban and poor drainage is possible this afternoon,

but the threat for flash flooding is coming to and end. Please

continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Watch will expire for Litchfield County in Connecticut,

and Ulster and Dutchess Counties in New York.

The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will

expire at 2 PM EDT this afternoon.

