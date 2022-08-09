WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York...

* Until 930 PM EDT.

* At 726 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to around 1 inch are

expected in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Glen Cove, Plainview, Syosset, Mineola, Westbury, Great Neck,

Hicksville, Port Washington, Woodbury, Manhasset, Brookville,

Sands Point, Jericho, East Hills, Roslyn Heights, Manorhaven,

Kings Point, Sea Cliff, Carle Place and Searingtown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

areas and low lying spots.

