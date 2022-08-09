WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 624 PM EDT Tue Aug 9 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Queens, Bronx, New York (Manhattan) and central Nassau Counties through 715 PM EDT... At 623 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from RFK Bridge to Little Neck. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Jamaica, Flushing, Mott Haven, Garden City, Mineola, Westbury, Great Neck, RFK Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge, Midtown Manhattan, Laguardia Airport, Jackson Heights, Forest Hills, Astoria and Bayside. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4075 7396 4078 7400 4081 7397 4083 7390 4083 7363 4076 7344 4075 7344 4070 7382 TIME...MOT...LOC 2223Z 273DEG 21KT 4080 7392 4077 7374 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather