WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

1257 PM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 97 this afternoon, and up to

100 Sunday and Monday.

* WHERE...New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island),

Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens and Southern Queens Counties.

* WHEN....For the afternoon and early evening hours today, Sunday,

and Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

New York City residents should call 3 1 1 to identify cooling

center locations and obtain 'Beat the Heat' safety tips.

A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and

humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees

for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any

length of time.

Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health

conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air

conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.

Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that

has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members

and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 today, and up to 99 Sunday and

Monday.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut

and southeast New York.

* WHEN...For the afternoon and early evening hours today, Sunday,

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 today, and up to 97 Monday and

Tuesday.

* WHERE...Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties.

