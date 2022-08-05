WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

227 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Orange

County through 315 PM EDT...

At 226 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Middletown, moving east at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Middletown, Goshen, Howells, Chester, Florida, Scotchtown,

Mechanicstown, Maybrook, Slate Hill, Circleville and New Hampton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4152 7446 4153 7446 4149 7414 4125 7424

4136 7454

TIME...MOT...LOC 1826Z 289DEG 6KT 4143 7442

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

