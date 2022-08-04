WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Richmond County in southeastern New York... * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 852 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oakwood, or over Todt Hill, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Oakwood around 900 PM EDT. Tompkinsville around 925 PM EDT. The Verrazano Narrows Bridge around 945 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLASH FLOOD WARNING... The threat of flooding continues and a Flash Flood Warning is now in effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York... * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 856 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Todt Hill, Huguenot, Tottenville, Oakwood, Annadale, New Dorp, Greenridge, Heartland Village and Grasmere. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather