WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 147 PM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Essex, Hudson and Union. In southeast New York, Richmond (Staten Island). Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____