WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

119 PM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Union

and Richmond Counties through 200 PM EDT...

At 118 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Linden, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Linden, Todt Hill, Port Richmond and New Dorp.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding. A flood advisory is also in effect for this

storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

LAT...LON 4060 7422 4060 7426 4065 7426 4066 7415

4065 7416 4064 7415 4064 7412 4065 7411

4059 7411 4059 7421

TIME...MOT...LOC 1718Z 270DEG 8KT 4063 7420

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

