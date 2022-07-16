WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Northwestern Nassau County in southeastern New York...

Queens County in southeastern New York...

* Until 1230 PM EDT.

* At 1041 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The

expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour. Additional

rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned

area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Jamaica, Great Neck, Bayside, Elmont, Port Washington, Manhasset,

Little Neck, Floral Park, New Hyde Park, East Hills, Roslyn

Heights, Sea Cliff, Searingtown, Glen Head, Herricks, Glenwood

Landing, Lake Success, Roslyn, Munsey Park and Thomaston.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

areas and low lying spots.

