WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 614 PM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Suffolk County through 700 PM EDT... At 613 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hauppauge, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Islip, Brentwood, Centereach, Medford, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Middle Island, Coram, Holbrook, Farmingville, Mount Sinai, Yaphank, Central Islip, Lake Ronkonkoma and Selden. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4080 7330 4098 7297 4097 7297 4088 7289 4086 7290 4082 7288 4072 7320 TIME...MOT...LOC 2213Z 241DEG 18KT 4078 7318 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____