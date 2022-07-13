WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ RIP CURRENT STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service New York NY 326 PM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...Southern Nassau and Southern Queens Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, this evening. * RIP CURRENT IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * COASTAL FLOOD IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern Fairfield County. In New York, Southern Westchester County. * WHEN...Late tonight. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather