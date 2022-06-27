WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 27, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

239 PM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following

county, Suffolk.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 239 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Islip, Brentwood, Commack, Centereach, Deer Park,

Lindenhurst, Medford, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Babylon,

Patchogue, Middle Island, Coram, Holbrook, Dix Hills,

Smithtown, Bay Shore, Sayville, Farmingville and Central

Islip.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

