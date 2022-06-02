WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 607 PM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM EDT this evening for a portion of southeast New York, including the following counties, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, Queens and Suffolk. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather