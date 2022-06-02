WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

454 PM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected as a

cluster of thunderstorms moves southeast.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast New York, including the following

counties, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, Queens and Suffolk.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain could result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Jamaica, Flatbush, Flushing, Levittown, Freeport, Valley

Stream, Commack, Long Beach, Huntington Station, Deer Park,

Glen Cove, Plainview, Coney Island, Garden City, Massapequa,

Lynbrook, Syosset, Mineola, Huntington and Woodmere.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NASSAU AND WESTERN

SUFFOLK COUNTIES THROUGH 515 PM EDT...

At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Cold Spring Harbor to Plainview to Hempstead.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Islip, Brentwood, Levittown, Commack, Huntington Station, Deer Park,

Lindenhurst, Plainview, Garden City, Massapequa, Hauppauge, Syosset,

Mineola, Huntington and Westbury.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building until these

storms pass.

LAT...LON 4070 7371 4072 7373 4073 7370 4075 7370

4078 7375 4077 7376 4078 7377 4084 7377

4089 7350 4088 7314 4076 7316 4067 7331

4068 7332 4067 7332 4061 7342

TIME...MOT...LOC 2050Z 273DEG 30KT 4087 7347 4078 7348 4071 7363

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

