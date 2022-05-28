WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

208 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 215 PM EDT this afternoon for

portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including

the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson.

In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan)

and Queens.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Suffolk

County through 300 PM EDT...

At 210 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Smithtown to near Robert Moses State Park.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Centereach, Shirley, Medford, Ronkonkoma, Manorville, Stony Brook,

Patchogue, Middle Island, Port Jefferson, Wading River, Center

Moriches, Westhampton, Coram, Holbrook and Sayville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central

Washington and northern Bennington Counties through 245 PM EDT...

At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pawlet, or 10 miles north of Salem, moving east at 30 mph.

Manchester, Dorset, Manchester Center, Porter, Rupert, Peru,

Beartown, Braymer School, Goose Island, Peru Town Center, East

Hebron, South Granville, Tiplady, Barnumville, Freedleyville, West

Rupert, Bromley Village, South Dorset, East Dorset and North Rupert.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized poor drainage flooding. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways.

