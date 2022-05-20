WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

647 PM EDT Fri May 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Suffolk

County through 730 PM EDT...

At 647 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Brookhaven National Laboratory, or near Manorville, moving east at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Riverhead, Shirley, Southold, Manorville, Middle Island, Wading

River, Center Moriches, Mattituck, Southampton, Westhampton, Sag

Harbor, Bridgehampton, Mastic, Mastic Beach and Calverton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4071 7292 4091 7298 4099 7278 4100 7264

4115 7236 4116 7233 4092 7220 4083 7246

TIME...MOT...LOC 2247Z 251DEG 44KT 4085 7285

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather