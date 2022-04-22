WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

518 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD TODAY...

The combination of relative humidity values dropping to 25 to 30

percent and frequent wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph will

contribute to an elevated risk of fire spread today.

For New York residents, the annual statewide burn ban is in

effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

