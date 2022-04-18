WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

657 PM EDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...SNOW LATE TONIGHT ESPECIALLY FOR HIGHER ELEVATIONS IN WESTERN

ORANGE COUNTY NY...

A period of accumulating snow of 2 to 4 inches is expected for

higher elevations near and to the west of Interstate 84 late

tonight in Western Orange County NY.

Temperatures will be cold enough locally for snow to stick to

surfaces, especially any non-paved and non-treated surfaces.

Watch out for slippery conditions and reduced visibilities in

these conditions.

