NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

325 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations 3 to 7 inches

and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the morning commute with poor

visibilities and snow covered roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and pockets of freezing rain will

change to light to moderate snow this morning and continue

through the day before tapering off to snow showers by this

evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS

* WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin Counties.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and freezing rain will change to

moderate to heavy snow early this morning and continue through

the day before tapering off to snow showers by this evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

