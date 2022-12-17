NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

240 PM EST Sat Dec 17 2022

...Areas of Black Ice and Slick Travel Possible Tonight...

As temperatures fall back below freezing this evening, any

moisture from our recent snowstorm will refreeze. This may cause

areas of black ice and slick travel, especially on untreated road

surfaces and sidewalks. Please use caution if you planning to

travel this evening across the region.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather