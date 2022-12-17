NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 240 PM EST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...Areas of Black Ice and Slick Travel Possible Tonight... As temperatures fall back below freezing this evening, any moisture from our recent snowstorm will refreeze. This may cause areas of black ice and slick travel, especially on untreated road surfaces and sidewalks. Please use caution if you planning to travel this evening across the region. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather