NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 PM EDT Sun Oct 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in

frost formation.

* WHERE...In New York, the Saint Lawrence Valley. In Vermont,

Franklin, Lamoille, Washington, Orange, and Eastern Chittenden

Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather